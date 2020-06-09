Louisville Report
Dana Evans is an "impactful" leader for Louisville

samdraut

There is a side of Dana Evans that isn’t as well known.

The senior for Louisville women’s basketball became the first player in ACC history to go from Sixth Player of the Year to ACC Player of the Year in consecutive seasons. She averaged 18.0 points and 4.2 assists as Louisville won the league outright for the first time in program history.

The All-American is a proven scorer and playmaker, but she is a leader for her teammates as well.

“Obviously everyone knows how talented she is, but I think what people don’t see on a day-to-day basis is how impactful she is on our team as a leader,” junior Kianna Smith, who is a co-captain with Evans, said. “I’m just grateful to be able to compete with her in practice.”

Evans said Smith and she have to set good examples and practice hard every day as team captains.

“It comes with responsibility, but that’s something that you want because it will keep me on my toes and keep me motivated,” Evans said. “It will help me set good examples for everybody on the team.”

The team began the process of returning to Louisville May 27 for voluntary athletic activities after the University of Louisville closed its campus in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evans was administered a COVID-19 test June 9. She is excited to return to campus and see her teammates.

“I have missed everybody,” Evans said. “Getting to talk to the freshmen and seeing how excited they are to be on campus and get things started.”

With a postseason cut short due to COVID-19, Evans said missing out on the NCAA Tournament motivates her during the offseason.

The 5-foot-6 guard led the league with 90 3-pointers and shot 43.1% from behind the arc during the 2019-20 season. Evans scored 20 or more points in 10 games last season. 

