    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Louisville's Game at Georgia Tech Pushed Back One Day

    The Cardinals are Yellow Jackets were originally set to play on New Year's Day.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program has resumed team activities and is set to get back in action against Wake Forest, COVID-19 continues to impact their schedule.

    The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that the Cardinals' game at Georgia Tech, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, has been pushed back one day to Sunday, Jan 2. It will now tip-off at 6:00 p.m. EST, and has been moved from the ACC Network to ESPNU.

    The game was in jeopardy of being postponed outright, as the Yellow Jackets paused all team activities due to COVID-19 back on Dec. 22. However, the ACC updated their Medical Advisory Group Report on Monday to reduce isolation periods for vaccinated individuals.

    Louisville-Georgia Tech was one of four games to be impacted Wednesday. Duke's upcoming game at Notre Dame was postponed, North Carolina's New Year's Day game at Boston College was also pushed back a day, and Virginia's game at Syracuse moved up two hours. The Blue Devils and Eagles are also on COVID pauses.

    The Cardinals also recently had a COVID pause of their own, having to do so back on Dec. 20, resulting in the postponement of their annual rivalry game against Kentucky. Louisville resumed team activities this past Sunday.

    Louisville is set to retake the court Wednesday night, when they host the Demon Deacons for their home conference opener. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m.

    (Photo of Samuell Williamson: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

