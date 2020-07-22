Louisville Report
Report: Louisville in Contact with Belmont Transfer Adam Kunkel

Matthew McGavic

Just when you think that next season's roster is set in stone, it appears that head coach Chris Mack and Co. might not be done just yet.

The University of Louisville men's basketball program has reportedly reached out to former Belmont Bruins guard Adam Kunkel according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. This comes one day after Kunkel placed his name in the transfer portal on July 21.

Kunkel has already drawn a fair amount of interest in the short time he has been in the portal, and for good reason. The 6-foot-3 & 165-pound guard had a breakout sophomore season with the Bruins as he averaged 16.5 points, 2.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.0% from three-point range. His efforts garnered him First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.

So far, he has been in contact with Xavier, Creighton, Dayton, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kentucky, Cincinnati, St. John's and Oklahoma according to Borzello.

However, don't expect this to progress past merely initial contact. As it currently stands, Louisville has all 12 scholarship spots filled for the 2020-21 season following center Gabe Wiznitzer's reclassification to 2020. If Kunkel were to become a Cardinal, he would have to walk on for his first season at Louisville. While possible, it is also highly unlikely.

Stay tuned for any future updates.

