Louisville Pauses Teams Activities, Postpones Game vs. Kentucky Due to COVID-19

This is the third COVID pause for the Cardinals over the last two seasons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - COVID-19 has once again struck the Louisville men's basketball program.

The Cardinals announced Monday that they are indefinitely pausing all team-related activities "due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among individuals within the program."

As a result, Louisville's upcoming road game against Kentucky, which had been previously scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, has been postponed. Officials from both schools stated that they will "monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game."

The news, unfortunately, does not come as a complete shock, as fifth-year forward/center Malik Williams did not play in Louisville's previous game at Western Kentucky. A school spokesman did not state the reason to Louisville Report, but added that the Cardinals had an unspecified player in COVID protocols at the time.

The most recent pause marks the third time over the last two seasons where Louisville has had to put a temporary stop to team activities due to COVID. The Cardinals were forced to pause twice last season - once in December and again in February. Louisville also put a two-week stop to voluntary activities in the summer leading up to last season.

In total, eleven games last season were cancelled or postponed due to COVID. Louisville went 13-7 (8-5 ACC) that year, missing the NCAA Tournament, and currently sit 7-4 (1-0 ACC) this season.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

