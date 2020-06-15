Louisville Report
Malea Williams joins Louisville's 2020 recruiting class

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball announced the addition of Malea Williams to its 2020 recruiting class today, June 15.

Williams is a 6-foot-4 forward from Scott County High School.

She was named the 11th Region Player of the Year after finishing with 19.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists during her senior year. Williams was a member of the Kentucky All-State Girls Basketball Team and is a finalist for Miss Basketball.

In her senior year, Williams helped Scott County win the 11th Region title. As a sophomore and junior, Williams was a member of Scott County teams that reached the KHSAA Sweet 16.

“We are excited to add Malea Williams, a graduating senior out of Scott County High School to our 2020-21 roster,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “Malea brings a unique skill-set as she is able to knock down the 3-point shot from the trail position at the post and adds a presence as a shot blocker on the defensive end.”

Williams had more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her high school career.

Walz said Williams will redshirt in 2020-21 to focus on academics and strength and conditioning.

Williams is the fifth member of Louisville’s 2020 class, which includes Hailey Van Lith, Olivia Cochran, Merissah Russell and Ahlana Smith.

Photo courtesy of University of Louisville Athletics

