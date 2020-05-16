Best performances for Louisville men's basketball in 2019-20

Louisville men’s basketball had strong individual performances that helped carry the team 24 wins in 2019-20.

Jordan Nwora Jan. 29, Boston College

Nwora scored 20 or more points in 14 games as a junior, but his best scoring performance of the year came in Boston. The 6-foot-8 forward had a career-high 37 points by shooting 11 of 20 from the field including seven 3-pointers.

Nwora had 16 of his 21 first half points during a 24-13 run that helped Louisville retake the lead. He ended the night two points shy of Richard Hamilton’s record for an opponent at the Conte Forum.

Along with 37 points, Nwora had nine rebounds as Louisville improved to 18-3 overall and 9-1 in the ACC.

Dwayne Sutton Feb. 5, Wake Forest

Sutton produced his fifth double-double of the season in a victory over Wake Forest at the KFC Yum! Center. The 6-foot-5 forward finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while going 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

Wake Forest led by 12 points at halftime, but Sutton helped mount a comeback that resulted in Louisville’s 20 win of the season.

Ryan McMahon Feb. 1, NC State

McMahon’s perimeter shooting couldn’t be contained in Louisville’s road win in Raleigh.

The 6-foot guard made seven 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 23 points. McMahon went 7 of 10 from behind the arc.

He hit his first six shots, all 3-pointers, in the first half. McMahon later said his step-back 3-pointer against the Wolfpack was his favorite individual moment of the year.

David Johnson Jan. 18, Duke

Johnson had his breakout performance at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a nationally televised game. The freshman had 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in Louisville’s victory over then third-ranked Duke.

The 6-foot-5 guard’s 19 points were the most by a Louisville player off the bench against an AP top-three ranked team since Russ Smith scored 30 against Kentucky in 2011.

Johnson was named ACC Freshman of the Week following performances against Pitt and Duke.

Malik Williams Feb. 22, North Carolina

Williams logged his most minutes of the season and had plenty to show for it. The 6-foot-11 forward finished with 17 points and nine rebounds while going 8 of 11 from the field in 31 minutes.

The Cardinals improved to 23-5 with the win over North Carolina.

Williams was runner-up in voting for ACC Sixth Man of the Year as a junior.

Steven Enoch Dec. 14, Eastern Kentucky

Enoch couldn’t have been much more efficient following Louisville’s first loss of the season. The 6-foot-10 center went 9 of 10 from the field for 23 points and added seven rebounds.

Enoch made 5 of 6 free throws as well, scoring his career-high in 20 minutes.

Louisville ended a point shy from 100 points in the blowout victory.

Darius Perry Jan. 25, Clemson

Perry had a career-high 19 points as he made five 3-pointers in Louisville’s sixth straight win. The 6-foot-2 guard went 7 of 12 from the field and pulled down five rebounds.

Perry made his first five shots from behind the arc, hitting two consecutive threes that helped Louisville take a 31-9 early in the first half.