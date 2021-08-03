Louisville Women's Basketball to Host Michigan in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

(Photo of Jeff Walz: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – It was announced today by the Atlantic Coast Conference that Louisville women's basketball will host Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 2 in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge.



It will mark the fifth ever meeting between the Cardinals and the Wolverines. The two teams last met in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 24, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center as Louisville won 71-50 to reach the Sweet 16.



The Big Ten/ACC Challenge did not take place last season due to the pandemic. In 2019, Louisville fell 67-60 at Ohio State in the challenge.



Louisville is 4-2 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (2019 – Ohio State 67, Louisville 60 – at Ohio State; 2018 – Louisville 85, Nebraska 68 – at UofL; 2017 – Louisville 72, Indiana 59 - at IU; 2016 - Maryland 78, Louisville 72 - at UofL; 2015 - Louisville 85, Michigan State 78 - at MSU; 2014 - Louisville 86, Iowa 52 - at UofL).



The ACC is 94-70 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and leads the challenge with an 8-1-3 record.



Louisville returns four starters (Olivia Cochran, Mykasa Robinson, Hailey Van Lith, Kianna Smith) from last year's team that reached No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, finished with a 26-4 overall record, a fourth consecutive ACC regular season title and a third straight trip to the NCAA Elite Eight.



Michigan posted a 16-6 mark last season, including a 9-4 record in league play. They entered the NCAA Tournament as a 6-seed and reached the Sweet 16 following a 70-55 win over Tennessee. The Wolverines came up just short of a trip to the Elite Eight, falling 78-75 in overtime to 2-seed Baylor.



Louisville leads the all-time series against Michigan, 4-1.



Game times, as well as network coverage for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge will be announced at a later date. All Big Ten home games in this year's Challenge will appear on either BTN, ESPN, ESPN2 or BTN Plus, while ACC home games will be broadcast on either ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network Extra.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter