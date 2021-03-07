Louisville Men's Basketball Receives No. 7 Seed for ACC Tournament

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - With the conclusion of the regular season following Saturday's slate of games across the Atlantic Coast Conference, the bracket for the league's men's basketball tournament is now officially set.

Sporting a conference record of 8-5 (13-6 overall), the Louisville men's basketball program has received the No. 7 seed for the ACC Tournament. The Cardinals will open postseason play on Wednesday, Mar. 10 at 6:30 p.m. EST, and face the winner of tenth-seeded Duke vs. fifteenth-seeded Boston College, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 9 at 4:30 p.m. EST. Both games will be on the ACC Network.

Full 2021 ACC Tournament Bracket:

Louisville is a perfect 3-0 against both Duke and Boston College this season. The Cardinals swept the Blue Devils with a 70-65 win at the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 23, as well as an 80-73 overtime win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 27. They also took down the Eagles 76-64 at the Conte Forum on Jan. 2, but the home rematch on Jan. 30 was scrapped due to COVID issues with BC.

Since joining the league starting with the 2014-15 season, Louisville is just 2-4 in the ACC Tournament, and have not advanced past the quarterfinal round. The Cardinals received a No. 3 seed last season, but the tournament was cancelled before they got to play a game. They also secured No. 4 seeds in 2015 and 2017, a No. 7 in 2019, a No. 9 in 2018, and missed the 2016 iteration entirely due to self-imposed sanctions.

The ACC Tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Mar. 9 at 2:00 p.m. EST with Pitt vs. Miami. The first and second rounds will be televised on the ACC Network, with the quarterfinals and semifinals airing on ESPN & ESPN2. The ACC Championship will take place on Saturday, Mar. 13 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

