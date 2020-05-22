Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville's nonconference schedule based around regional opponents

samdraut

Athletic departments budgets across the country have been affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic, the University of Louisville’s is no different. Travel costs are an expense that has been reduced in budgets for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Athletic Director Vince Tyra has said Louisville teams will take busses instead of flights as a way to reduce travel expenses.

The nonconference portion of the schedule for Louisville women’s basketball for the 2020-21 season is complete with just one planned air trip. Louisville’s game against UConn for next season planned at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York was agreed to be postponed for a year due to concerns about COVID-19.

Louisville will begin its season with a road trip to Bowling Green to play Western Kentucky, followed by another road trip to face Cincinnati, Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz said.

Walz said Louisville will also play in a game in Gary, Indiana, the home of senior Dana Evans. The guard won ACC Player of the Year in 2019-20.

Walz said Louisville’s trip to the Genesis Center in Gary was originally intended to host four teams, but was reduced to two teams. Walz expects to play Valparaiso.

“We are fortunate enough to where we are located to have enough of those games that are also good RPI games,” Walz said.

Louisville is slated to fly to Dallas to play TCU the Saturday following Thanksgiving in the Maggie Dixon Classic, an annual tournament that was first played in 2006. Walz said Louisville’s trip to Dallas is the team’s only flight trip in the nonconference schedule.

Walz plans to continue to schedule nonconference opponents that allow current players’ families and friends to watch close to home. He hopes to the team can travel to Washington in the 2021-22 season, the home state of incoming freshman Hailey Van Lith, along with playing in California, Kianna Smith’s home state.

“Most of our trips are to try to take a player back home to play in front of her family and friends,” Walz said.

Last season, Louisville competed in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands in late November. The Cardinals had road trips to Ohio State, Northern Kentucky, Kentucky and UT Martin in December. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 CB Damarius McGhee

The four-star product out of Pensacola has included Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

UofL AD Vince Tyra Planning on 2020 Football Season Starting on Time

If Louisville's current phased plan to get student-athletes back on campus goes off without a hitch, Athletic Director Vince Tyra is fully planning on starting their football season as scheduled.

Matthew McGavic

Notebook: Louisville student-athletes returning to campus in phases

Student-athletes on football, men's and women's basketball will gradually return to campus starting May 27

samdraut

Louisville Student-Athletes to Return to Campus in Multi-Phase Plan

Members of the football and basketball programs will arrive May 27 for voluntary activities

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 LB Jaydon Hood

The four-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville won't fill roster spots left by transfers next season

Guards Lindsey Duvall and Seygan Robins transfer from Louisville, Jeff Walz doesn't expect scholarships to be used next season

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 CB Kamari Lassiter

The four-star prospect from Tuscaloosa includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook wait for decisions by New York Liberty

WNBA cutting its roster to 12 players by May 26, prior to training camp

samdraut

Benjamin Perry & other '21 Louisville Football commits receive ratings boost

Highlighted by safety Benjamin Perry, most of the commitments in Louisville's 2021 recruiting class have received a rating boost over the last week.

Matthew McGavic

Scott Satterfield ranked No. 31 Power Five coach by CBS Sports

Heading into his second year as the head football coach of the Louisville Cardinals, Scott Satterfield lands just outside the top 25 in CBS Sports' 2020 Power Five coach rankings.

Matthew McGavic