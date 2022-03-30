Louisville Offers '22 Prospect, LSU Decommit Devin Ree

Ree was the first of several decommitments and transfers following Will Wade's firing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since taking over as the head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, Kenny Payne has been extremely busy reaching out to prospects and transfers in an effort to start shaping out the 2022-23 roster.

Devin Ree is one such player that has heard from Louisville since Payne's hiring. On Wednesday, the Class of 2022 prospect from Oak Hill Academy (Va.) became the latest to officially receive a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

Ree had been formally committed to LSU, giving his verbal pledge in December of 2020 and signing his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period last November. Following head coach Will Wade's firing earlier this month, Ree was the first of several subsequent decommitments and transfers.

Before transferring to Oak Hill Academy last summer, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound small forward was one of the top prospects in the state of Mississippi. He averaged 23.2 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks during his junior year at Terry High School, which is located roughly 90 miles from Payne's hometown of Laurel, Miss.

Ree is currently the No. 82 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He was ranked as high as the No. 53 prospect in the class prior to his transfer to Oak Hill, where he has seen considerably less playing time.

Louisville has seen a fair amount of roster turnover since the end of their tumultuous 2021-22 season. Malik Williams, Jarrod West and Mason Faulkner are graduating, Samuell Williamson and Gabe Wiznitzer entered the transfer portal, and '22 signees Tae Davis and Fredrick King both requested releases from their NLI's.

Though it is only a matter of time before the program starts seeing players enter it rather than depart it. Since taking over in mid March, Payne has reached out players such as Kentucky decommit Skyy Clark, Xavier decommitt Tyrell Ward, Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen, and several others.

(Photo of Devin Ree via USA TODAY's LSU Wire)

