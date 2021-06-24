Sports Illustrated home
'23 Post Gus Yalden Receives Louisville Offer

One of the top big men in the Class of 2023 has received an offer from the Cardinals.
(Photo of Gus Yalden via University of Louisville Athletics)

APPLETON, Wisc. - Since Jun. 15, Louisville head coach Chris Mack has been a busy man. That was when college coaches could finally reach out to Class of 2023 recruits, and he and his coaching staff have used the opportunity to extend scholarship offers to some of his top targets in the class.

While the majority of those offers have been handed out to guards and wings, on Thursday, he offered one of the top big men in the class. Gus Yalden, a post player for the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced that he had received a scholarship offer from the Cardinals following an unofficial visit.

Regarded as both a power forward and center by various recruiting services, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound prospect is considered the No. 32 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. During his sophomore season for IMG Academy, he averaged eight points and eight rebounds per game.

The Cardinals are far from the only school in the mix for Yalden. A native of Appleton, Wisc., he is a top target for the in-state Badgers, and recently conducted unofficial visits to Wisconsin, Marquette, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, and Butler. He also holds offers from Florida State, Illinois, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Xavier and others.

Over the last week and a half, the Louisville coaching staff has offered 14 prospects from the Class of 2023, including Yalden. This includes five 247Sports Composite top 50 players, and the top three prospects in the state of Kentucky.

