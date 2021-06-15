Louisville Offers '23 Male SF Kaleb Glenn

(Photo of Kaleb Glenn: Donna Witten via The Daily Hoosier)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top targets for the Louisville men's basketball program in the Class of 2023 now officially holds a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

Kaleb Glenn, who plays less than five miles away from the University of Louisville's campus at Louisville Male (Ky.), announced Tuesday morning that he had picked up an offer from the hometown team.

Tuesday was the first day in which coaches could reach out to prospects in the '23 recruiting class. Previously, prospects could reach out to coaches, but not the other way around. When the mandatory recruiting dead period ended earlier this month, Glenn took an unofficial visit to Louisville.

There's a reason that the 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward is arguably the top target in the class for the Cardinals, and not just because he's a local product. According to 247Sports' in-house rankings, he is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky, and No. 44 in the nation.

In both his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Bulldogs, Glenn averaged a double-double. He put up 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds his first year, leading Male to a 32-4 record and received a Second Team Freshman All-American selection from MaxPreps.

As a follow up act, despite Male playing just 11 games due to COVID-19, he averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds to earn an honorable mention of MaxPreps' Sophomore All-American team.

Glenn is just one of several Class of 2023 prospects to receive a scholarship offer on Tuesday. He joins Oak Hill (Va.) point guard Caleb Foster, Wayne (Oh.) point guard Lawrent Rice, Teays Valley Christian (W. Va.) shooting guard Maki Johnson, and London North Laurel (Ky.) shooting guard Reed Sheppard.

