Louisville Extends Offer to '22 Wing Tyrell Ward

The top prospect in the state of Maryland is the latest to receive a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might be the middle of the offseason, but it's been an incredibly busy last few weeks for the Louisville men's basketball program. They've hit the recruiting trail hard since the end of the dead period, traveling to in-person events, hosting prospects on visits, and sending out scholarship offers.

On Saturday, Class of 2022 Hyattsville (Mary.) DeMatha Catholic wing Tyrell Ward became the latest to receive an offer from the Cardinals, announcing it on social media.

The 6-foot-7, 185-pound small forward is the consensus top-ranked prospect in the state of Maryland, and ranks as high as the No 45 recruit in the class according to Rivals. He also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Maryland, LSU, Indiana, Rutgers, Seton Hall and others.

This seems to be a recruitment where relationships will play at least a bit of a factor. His former high school coach at DeMatha, Mike Jones, was recently named the associate head coach at Virginia Tech, and both 247Sports and Rivals are projecting Ward to commit to the Hokies.

“I don’t try to let those relationships get in the middle of my decision process, but it’s definitely a great pitch, I’ll say that," Ward told 247Sports in earlier this week.

Fortunately for Louisville, they have some connections. Cardinals assistant coach Mike Pegues is an alum of DeMatha, and teammate Rodney Rice is one of Louisville's top targets in the class. Rice recently took an official visit to Louisville, and told Louisville Report that the "visit was great".

Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 17 uncommitted recruits in the Class of 2022, including Ward. They have a commitment from Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

