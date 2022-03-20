Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '22 Prospect, Xavier Decommit Tyrell Ward

The Cardinals are hitting the ground running on the recruiting trail following the hiring of head coach Kenny Payne.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kenny Payne has been the head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program for less than a week, but he's already starting to hit the recruiting trail.

The Cardinals are among a handful of teams who have already reached out to top-50 Class of 2022 prospect Tyrell Ward in the hours following his decommitment from Xavier, according to Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten. Virginia Tech, Georgetown, UCF, Tennessee, Providence and Pitt have reached out as well.

Ward signed with Musketeers during the early signing period last November, but requested and was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent on Sunday "due to the recent coaching changes." Xavier and head coach Travis Steele mutually parted ways last Wednesday, then hired Sean Miller just three days later.

The 6-foot-7, 185-pound small forward originally chose Xavier over Indiana, LSU, Georgia, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Miami, Maryland and Georgetown. Former Louisville head coach Chris Mack offered him a scholarship last summer, but the recruitment didn't advance much farther than that.

The Hyattsville, Maryland native is one of the top high school prospects in the nation, ranking as the No. 26 player in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals. During his senior year at DeMatha Catholic, Ward averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Louisville currently has three commitments in their 2022, although it is currently unknown where they stand in their respective commitments following Payne's hiring. Warren Central (Ind.) small forward Tae Davis and Bahamian center Frederick King signed National Letters of Intent, whereas Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) wing Kamari Lands simply has a verbal commit.

(Photo of Tyrell Ward via Xavier University Athletics)

