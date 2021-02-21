Louisville Sweeps Doubleheader, Series vs. Bellarmine

The Cardinals open up the 2021 season with a three-game sweep of the crosstown Knights.

(Photo of Trey Leonard: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

Game 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E BU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 2 UL 0 1 3 5 1 0 0 3 X 13 13 0

W: Adam Elliott (1-0), L Deylen Miley (0-1)

Game 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E BU 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 6 1 UL 3 3 3 0 0 2 0 0 X 8 10 2

W: Luke Smith (1-0), L Reece Davis (0-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed from clinching their 11th season opener under head coach Dan McDonnell, the Louisville baseball program finished what they started and took both games of a doubleheader against Bellarmine, sweeping the three-game series.

The Cardinals move to 43-29 all-time vs. the Knights, and 103-16 in non-conference games over the previous five seasons, including 83-6 at home. Louisville is now 42-1 in their non-conference series' during that span, with the lone loss coming in 2018 vs. Indiana State.

After plating five runs in their season opener on Saturday, Louisville doubled that mark in the first five innings of game 2. Between the third and fourth innings, the Cardinals plated eight runs, and accompanied that with single runs in the second and fifth.

Even with most starters pulled by the late innings, Louisville still put up a crooked number for extra insurance, plating three in the eighth. By game's end, six of Louisville's starters registered a hit, as did nine of the 15 batters who saw a plate appearance. Four batters also drove in multiple runs.

Outfielders Luke Brown (2-4) & Levi Usher (2-4, RBI), catcher Henry Davis (2-3, 2 RBI) and second baseman Cooper Bowman (2-4, RBI, 2B) had multi-hit games, while outfielder Cam Masterman (1-3, HR, 3 RBI) hit his second homer of the year.

Left-hander Adam Elliott, after 67 previous appearances as a reliever, made his first career collegiate start in game 2. The senior tossed 4.0 shutout innings, tallying a career-high seven strikeouts and giving up just one hits, two walks and now earned runs.

Out of the bullpen, freshman right-hander Seamus Barrett responded with three shutout innings of his own in his collegiate debut, accompanied by six strikeouts.

Fellow freshmen left-hander Riley Phillips and right-hander Ben Wiegman both tossed an inning to end the game, with Phillips striking out three and Wiegman surrendering the only Knights run of the game.

Like in the first game of the doubleheader, Louisville jumped all over Bellarmine's pitching staff out of the gates in the second game, as the Cardinals plated three runs in both the first and third innings.

A throwing error sent junior shortstop Lucas Dunn (1-4) home to get the scoring started, then Usher (2-4, HR, 3B, 2 RBI) followed that up with a two-run homer. Both Davis (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) and Masterman (3-4, HR, 2 RBI) homered in the third, giving the latter a long ball in each of the season's first three games.

After turning down the opportunity to go pro and returning to Louisville, senior right-hander Luke Smith took to the mound to start game 3. He tossed 4.0 innings, striking out five while giving up just one hit, two walks and an earned run in the third.

Freshman left-hander Evan Webster took over in the fifth, and delivered a solid relief outing in his season debut, twirling 3.0 innings of work and striking out three while allowing just two hits and an earned run in the sixth.

Louisville added two more in the sixth thanks to another Masterman RBI and a sacrifice fly from outfielder Trey Leonard. Bellarmine made things interesting by forcing a bases-loaded situation off sophomore right-hander Cameron Robinson in the eighth, but he would allow just a single run. Sophomore right-hander Garrett Schmeltz also faced a two-out jam in the ninth, but worked out of it to throw a scoreless inning and clinch the sweep.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their home stand to start this season with a midweek game against Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 3:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 1450 WXVW.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp