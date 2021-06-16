'3-Time Champs' Not Selected to 2021 TBT Field

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center Court: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - '3-Time Champs', the Louisville men’s basketball-centric team created for the 2021 iteration of The Basketball Tournament, has been excluded from the field of 64 following the TBT selection process, team creator Keith Oddo announced late Tuesday night.

The former Cardinals walk-on guard said in a statement posted to Twitter that while the team was talented enough to make the field, TBT wanted the first Louisville team to have more 'brand-named Cardinal players'. Oddo also goes on to explain that due to injury concerns, contract negotiations and family obligations, several notable players were not able to commit.

"I am disappointed that our team will not be playing in the TBT, but I have greatly enjoyed this process and have learned a lot from it," Oddo stated. "Thank you for all the support that I have received and I hope that one day we can have a Louisville team holding up the TBT trophy."

Oddo announced last month the long awaited Louisville TBT team, and that he was in the process of fundraising for the team’s expenses. As of midnight on June 15, his GoFundMe created for the team had raised nearly $5,000. He stated that, in the coming days, he will be contacting GoFundMe to start the refund process to donors.

Over the last month, Oddo had been gradually announcing each individual member of the team. The final roster would have fielded former Cardinals Chris Jones, Fresh Kimble, Khwan Fore, Jerry Smith, Chane Behanan, Wayne Blackshear, Preston Knowles and Samardo Samuels.

Former Memphis guard Chris Crawford, Richmond forward and T.J. Cline and San Diego State center Kameron Rooks also made the cut. Oddo would have served as general manager, and former Card Luke Hancock as head coach.

TBT is a $1 million winner-take-all tournament that has seen its popularity rise in recent years after it was first established in 2014. While anyone over 18 years old and not currently on an NBA roster can play, teams more often than not consist of former collegiate and professional basketball players.

It is also home to the Elam Ending, which is an alternate way to conclude basketball games without them turning into an intentional foul fest. At the first dead ball under four minutes in the fourth quarter or second half, a target score for both teams is then established by adding eight points to the leading team’s score.

The 2021 TBT is set to begin on Friday, July 16, and lasts until Tuesday, Aug. 3. 64 total teams will be participating in four regionals, with the quarterfinals and beyond taking place in Dayton, Ohio.

