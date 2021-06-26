Louisville in Top Six for '22 Guard Rodney Rice

The highly regarded prospect from the DMV includes the Cardinals in his list of top schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is getting closer to potentially landing one of their top targets in the Class of 2022.

Hyattsville (Mary.) DeMatha Catholic guard Rodney Rice announced his top six schools Saturday afternoon, with the Cardinals making the cut. Alabama, Georgetown, Maryland, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech round out the list.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard has been a long time target of the Cardinals, as he was first offered by the staff in May of 2020 during the pandemic. He ranks as high as the No. 57 prospect in the class by Rivals.

Rice was Louisville's first official visitor since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting campus earlier this week. Rice spoke with Louisville Report following the visit, and had nothing but good things to say about it.

"The visit was great. They showed me around and I had a great time," he said. Rice raved about Louisville's pitch of being able to play right away, having the right resources to succeed, and their player development program.

Louisville currently has one commitment in the Class of 2022 in the form of Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

