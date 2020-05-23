Louisville Report
Three players emerging for Louisville after year off

samdraut

A trio of players spent the 2019-20 season adjusting and acclimating to the Louisville women’s basketball program. Nyah Green and Ramani Parker both redshirted as true freshman while Kianna Smith sat out due to NCAA transfer rules after arriving from CAL.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz says Smith, a 6-foot guard with two years of eligibility left, can play one through four.

As a freshman starter at CAL, Smith averaged 8.6 points and 4.8 assists per game and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. She averaged 9.8 points, scoring in double figures 14 times as a sophomore.

Smith made 91 shots from behind the arc and finished with 244 assists in two seasons at CAL.

“She has great court vision, great passer, shoots the three, she has really good size, good foot work in the post, she can score around some people,” Walz said. “I’m really excited about what Kianna is going to bring to our team.”

Smith’s versatility gives Louisville the potential to play four guards at once.

Louisville has the potential to play Smith, Dana Evans, Ahlana Smith, Mykasa Robinson or Hailey Van Lith at point guard.

“You aren’t going to have to worry about where an outlet pass goes, just throw it to the one who is open and then everybody else fills spots,” Walz said.

Walz says Green is in the best shape he has seen her. The 6-foot-1 Texas native arrived at Louisville as a McDonald’s All-American and 12-ranked player in the class of 2019 by espnW HoopGurlz, but redshirted.

Walz said Green committed to being a good basketball player during her redshirt season.

“We are going to need her at the four-spot with her strength and her ability to rebound the ball, but also passes it extremely well,” Walz said. “She is going to be a trail four at times that can stretch it with shooting the three, but she is also going to be able to make some great decisions with the ball because she passes so well.”

Parker, a 6-foot-4 forward, adds length to a frontcourt facing the departure of Kylee Shook, who ended her senior year as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Walz said it took Parker a few months to figure things out at the collegiately level. Parker was ranked the 99 overall prospect in the Class of 2019 by espnW HoopGurlz.

“She can step out, shoots the three, can block shots,” Walz said. “Not per say a big time back to the basket post player because of her frame.”

