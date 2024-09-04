Reports: Louisville Visiting Pair of Top-10 '25 Prospects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wednesday is a big day in the men's college basketball recruiting world. It marked the first day of a two-month long contact period, in which all communication between coaches and Class of 2025 prospects are on the table.
As you can imagine, head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program are taking full advantage of it. In fact, the Cardinals are visiting not one, but two top-10 prospects in the class.
Louisville is set to visit Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy point guard Mikel Brown Jr. according to On3's Jamie Shaw, and will also be paying a visit to Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament according to The Scouting Service's Derek Murray.
Additionally, before visiting the aforementioned two prospects, Kelsey and two assistant coaches paid a visit to Jeffersonville (Ind.) HS forward Tre Singleton this morning, according to MadeHoops' Travis Graf.
Brown is a consensus top-five point guard in the 2025 cycle, and ranks as high as the No. 1 point guard in the nation according to Rivals and the No. 9 prospect overall by 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound ball handler regarded as the No. 12 prospect in the class, per the 247Sports Composite.
Playing for the Cold Hearts this past season in the Overtime Elite, Brown put together a solid campaign, putting up 13.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game during the regular season. During the playoffs, he averaged 15.3 points, 6.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds over six games.
Brown carried that momentum frim the Overtime Elite playoffs straight into the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Playing for Team Loaded (N.C.), he averaged 23.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 11 games.
As for Ament, he ranks as high as the No. 3 prospect in the class according to On3. The 6-foot-9, 170-pound small forward comes in as the No. 12 recruit nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.
Ament stuffed the stat sheet during his junior season at Highland School. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 3.7 assists per game, while guiding the Hawks to a 24-12 record. This included a berth in the VISAA Division II State Championship game.
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr. via USA Basketball)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X