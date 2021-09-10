Louisville Staff Visits Multiple '23 Prospects on First Day of Recruiting Period

Thursday marked the first day that men's basketball coaches could make in-person, off-campus visits, and the Cardinals took full advantage of it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thursday was a big day in terms of the men's college basketball recruiting calendar. It marked the first day of the seven-month long 'recruiting period', where coaches could make in-person, off-campus contacts and evaluations.

As you can imagine, Louisville took full advantage of this. According to Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten, the Cardinals' staff visited five different Class of 2023 prospects on the first day of in-person, off-campus visits.

Head coach Chris Mack covered the Bluegrass State, paying visits to Louisville (Ky.) Male small forward Kaleb Glenn, Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy shooting guard George Washington III and London (Ky.) North Laurel shooting guard Reed Sheppard. Other members of the staff also visited Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame shooting guard Dusty Stromer and Corona (Calif.) Centennial shooting guard Jared McCain.

Glenn is arguably Louisville's top target in the class, and not just because he's a local product. According to 247Sports' in-house rankings, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky, and No. 41 in the nation. In a COVID-shortened sophomore season, he averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds to earn an honorable mention of MaxPreps' Sophomore All-American team.

Sheppard is the No. 2 prospect in Kentucky according to 247Sports, and the No. 65 recruit in the nation. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound shooting guard established himself as the most prolific scorer in the state as a sophomore, averaging 30.1 points per game while shooting 55.8% from the field and 40.9% on three-point attempts. He also logged 7.1 rebounds and helped lead North Laurel to a 25-3 record.

As you can guess, Washington III is the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky according to 247Sports, and the No. 74 prospect in the nation. In his first season with C.A.L., as a sophomore, he established himself as a prolific scorer, pouring in 23.9 points per game, while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.7% on three point attempts.

Now for the two California prospects. Stromer averaged 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as a freshman, but then sat out his sophomore season. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard has steadily improved his stock thanks to his impressive play over the summer, and is ranked as the No. 4 player in California and the No. 56 player in nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

McCain is unranked by the top recruiting services, but he is another prospect who has started to make noise thanks to his play over the summer. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard averaged 15.8 points per game at the Nike EBYL, was named the Peach Jam MVP, and put up 11.3 points per game at the NBPA Top 100 camp.

(Photo of George Washington III via Stock Risers)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter