Samuell Williamson and Aidan Igiehon progressing for sophomore years

Samuell Williamson and Aidan Igiehon are preparing for larger roles as sophomores for Louisville men’s basketball.

Williamson showed some of his scoring prowess during his freshman year. The 6-foot-7 wing finished as a double-figure scorer three times and had five or more points in 14 games.

Louisville coach Chris Mack says Williamson is poised to have a big jump from his freshman to sophomore year.

“In many ways one of the best things Sam does is score,” Mack said. “He has a unique ability to get in the lane and rise up, get to a spot, use that 6-foot-7 frame. He has a great touch in the lane.”

Williamson averaged 15.5 minutes per game, playing behind Jordan Nwora, who led Louisville in scoring and minutes played. With Nwora, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon as perimeter scorers on the wing, Louisville didn’t need Williamson’s scoring ability as much in 2019-20.

Williamson’s offensive production is set to increase with the departure of Nwora, Sutton and McMahon, but defensive improvement can keep him on the floor for longer periods.

“He is going to have to up his defense and he knows it,” Mack said. “He is more than capable, he grew as a freshman.”

Williamson showed his potential in his first season, but also had freshman moments by trying to do too much.

“Sometimes when you’re a freshman or a guy that isn’t playing consistent 25 or 30 minutes a night, you get a little tightened up thinking you have to prove yourself and do something that ends up putting you in a position to make more mistakes than making positive plays,” Mack said.

Igiehon wasn’t as ready as Williamson for the collegiate game as a freshman. The 6-foot-10 forward appeared in just 13 games, averaging 4.7 minutes.

“Aidan came in wholly unprepared for our level for all the things that go into being a college player. The sheer work ethic, the intensity of the workload, it was all something that was new to Aidan, as was the game of basketball,” Mack said.

Igiehon competed against Steven Enoch and Malik Williams in practice, an experience that allowed him to learn, Mack said. His improvement was apparent compared to when he arrived on campus for the first time.

“Where he was in January and February with practice was a lot different than what we saw in August and September when he first arrived,” Mack said. “That’s a great thing, he has a high ceiling.”

Igiehon continues to rehab his shoulder, which Mack said is getting closer to 100%.