Best performances for Louisville women's basketball in 2019-20

Louisville women’s basketball had strong individual performances that helped carry the team to its first outright regular season ACC title in program history.

Dana Evans Nov. 29, Oklahoma State

Evans scored 20 or more points in games during her junior year that ended with being named ACC Player of the Year. She had her season-high with 28 points in a victory over Oklahoma State in the second day of the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Evans hit six 3-pointers and finished 10 of 15 from the field, along with five assists.

Evans scored 17 points the following in Louisville’s win over top-ranked Oregon. She was named the Paradise Jam MVP after averaging 21.3 points in the three-game tournament along with being named espnW and USBWA National Player of the Week.

Jazmine Jones Jan. 5, Duke

The senior kept Louisville in striking distance to set up a comeback victory at the KFC Yum! Center.

Jones, who scored a career-high 26 points, had the Cardinals’ first 10 points as Louisville fell behind by double digits in the first quarter to Duke. She went 9 of 14 from the field and made 6 of 7 free throws in 39 minutes.

In her sixth 20-point game of the season, Jones became Louisville’s 30 career 1,000 point scorer. She also had 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the year.

Kylee Shook Feb. 13, NC State

With a two-game losing streak and facing fourth-ranked NC State in Raleigh, Shook led Louisville’s defense to a road victory. The 6-foot-4 forward had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

The ACC’s leading shot blocker slowed NC State’s Elissa Cunane, who entered the game averaging 17 points. Cunane finished with 10 points while shooting 1 of 12 from the field.

Shook finished with 11 double-doubles in her senior year.

Elizabeth Balogun Jan. 2, Clemson

Balogun scored Louisville first seven points in a road victory against Clemson. She finished with 15 points, five blocks and five rebounds in 20 minutes

The sophomore guard made three 3-pointers and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

Bionca Dunham Nov. 30, Oregon

Dunham was Louisville’s vocal leader defensively during her senior year.

The 6-foot-2 forward had 10 of her 12 rebounds on the defensive end as Louisville defeated top-ranked Oregon in the Paradise Jam.

Duncan went 3 of 5 from the field for six points and added two assists in the final night of the tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.