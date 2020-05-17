Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Best performances for Louisville women's basketball in 2019-20

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball had strong individual performances that helped carry the team to its first outright regular season ACC title in program history.

Dana Evans Nov. 29, Oklahoma State

Evans scored 20 or more points in games during her junior year that ended with being named ACC Player of the Year. She had her season-high with 28 points in a victory over Oklahoma State in the second day of the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Evans hit six 3-pointers and finished 10 of 15 from the field, along with five assists.

Evans scored 17 points the following in Louisville’s win over top-ranked Oregon. She was named the Paradise Jam MVP after averaging 21.3 points in the three-game tournament along with being named espnW and USBWA National Player of the Week.

Jazmine Jones Jan. 5, Duke

The senior kept Louisville in striking distance to set up a comeback victory at the KFC Yum! Center.

Jones, who scored a career-high 26 points, had the Cardinals’ first 10 points as Louisville fell behind by double digits in the first quarter to Duke. She went 9 of 14 from the field and made 6 of 7 free throws in 39 minutes.

In her sixth 20-point game of the season, Jones became Louisville’s 30 career 1,000 point scorer. She also had 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the year.

Kylee Shook Feb. 13, NC State

With a two-game losing streak and facing fourth-ranked NC State in Raleigh, Shook led Louisville’s defense to a road victory. The 6-foot-4 forward had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

The ACC’s leading shot blocker slowed NC State’s Elissa Cunane, who entered the game averaging 17 points. Cunane finished with 10 points while shooting 1 of 12 from the field.

Shook finished with 11 double-doubles in her senior year.

Elizabeth Balogun Jan. 2, Clemson

Balogun scored Louisville first seven points in a road victory against Clemson. She finished with 15 points, five blocks and five rebounds in 20 minutes

The sophomore guard made three 3-pointers and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

Bionca Dunham Nov. 30, Oregon

Dunham was Louisville’s vocal leader defensively during her senior year.

The 6-foot-2 forward had 10 of her 12 rebounds on the defensive end as Louisville defeated top-ranked Oregon in the Paradise Jam.

Duncan went 3 of 5 from the field for six points and added two assists in the final night of the tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seth Dawkins Using Going Undrafted as Motivation

Former Louisville wide receiver Seth Dawkins was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He's using that as motivation.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football: Projected 2020 Starters

Tentatively speaking, we are less than four months away from the start of the 2020 college football season. Who should we expect to start for the Cards when NC State comes to town in September?

Matthew McGavic

Where does Scott Satterfield's first season rank in Louisville history?

Comparing the first season of 21 coaches in Louisville football history

samdraut

Best performances for Louisville men's basketball in 2019-20

Cardinals finish the year 24-7, 15-5 in the ACC

samdraut

2021 Football Recruiting: Louisville's Next Three Areas of Need

The Louisville Football program has had a hot start on the recruiting trail in the 2021 cycle. So what positions should Scott Satterfield & Co. pursue next?

Matthew McGavic

Ranking Louisville Football's 2020 Schedule

From worst to first, a ranking of the 2020 Louisville Cardinals football schedule.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 point guard Tyrese Hunter

Hunter is a four-star prospect and one of the top players in the state of Wisconsin.

Matthew McGavic

Additional season adds energy and perspective for Celene Funke

Louisville outfielder opts to return for senior year granted by the NCAA

samdraut

Caitlin Ferguson ends career as four-year starter in the infield

Shortstop decides to forgo opportunity for additional season for Louisville

samdraut

Class of 2021 DE Ryheem Craig commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of North Caroline is the seventh commitment for Louisville Football in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic