Former Louisville Assistant Luke Murray Hired at UConn

Murray is reunited with head coach Dan Hurley for a third time

(Photo of Luke Murray via the Hartford Courant)

STORRS, Conn. - Former Louisville men's basketball assistant coach Luke Murray has been hired to the same position at UConn, the program announced Monday.

With the move, Murray is reunited with head coach Dan Hurley for a third time. He previously served under Hurley both at Wagner (2011-12) and Rhode Island (2013-15).

In mid-march, both Murray and fellow assistant Dino Gaudio were informed by Louisville head coach Chris Mack that their contracts would not be renewed after their Apr. 30 expiration date. Gaudio has yet to find another coaching job.

Murray joined the program when Mack took over the Cardinals in 2018. His primarily responsibilities as a Louisville assistant was as their recruiting coordinator, as well as working closely with their perimeter players.

In the his three years as an assistant, Louisville went 57-28 with an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019. However, after going 13-7 overall and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference to miss the NCAA Tournament this past season, Mack decided to make a coaching staff shakeup.

Prior to Louisville, Murray was an assistant for three years under Mack at Xavier, where the Musketeers produced an 81-26 record and advanced in the NCAA Tournament each year.

Louisville has filled one of the two vacant assistant coaching positions since letting go of both Murray and Gaudio, promoting Director of Basketball Operations Kahil Fennell.

