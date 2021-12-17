Watch: Chris Mack, Matt Cross Preview Western Kentucky

The Cardinals are heading back on the road for a matchup with the in-state Hilltoppers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting back in the win column earlier this week against Southeastern Louisiana, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road to face Western Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 18.

While most people think of teams like Kentucky, Cincinnati and Memphis State as the Cardinals' primary rivals, their series with the Hilltoppers has been just as charged over the years. Though Louisville has won the last nine meetings, they hold just a slight 42-39 advantage in the all-time series, which dates back to 1926.

"It's a great game, it's a rivalry game, there's a lot of familiarity," head coach Chris Mack said. "You have Hilltopper fans everywhere, just like you have Cardinal fans everywhere right here in in the state of Kentucky. It's gonna be a great environment, it's gonna be a hard environment."

The Hilltoppers have a pair of big time playmakers in center Jamarian Sharp and guard Dayvion McKnight. Sharp - the tallest player in Division I at 7-foot-5 - leads the nation in blocks at 4.9 per game, while McKnight averages 14.2 points and 6.2 assists per game - the 11th-most in D1.

"Obviously, everyone knows about the 7-5 guy, but they have good guards, too," forward Matt Cross said. "What we've been going over is their point guard McKnight. He's kind of what they live and die by, so we've kind of been worried about him as well."

Prior to the matchup, Mack and Cross took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Southeastern Louisiana, previewed the upcoming game against Western Kentucky, and more.

Head Coach Chris Mack

Forward Matt Cross

