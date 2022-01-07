Watch: Chris Mack, Mason Faulkner Preview Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might not have been the most appealing game to watch, but the Louisville men's basketball program still found a way to pull out a win in their last time out, taking down Pitt this past Wednesday.

After a 7-4 start to the season with plenty of ups and downs, the Cardinals are now on a three-game winning streak, and currently sit atop the ACC standings with a 4-0 record in conference play.

"It feels good man," guard Mason Faulkner said. "Winning feels good. No one wants to lose, and we experienced that early on. We kind of took grasp of it, and we're going to keep going with this. Winning cures everything."

It won't be easy to reach a 5-0 start, as Louisville's now heads back on the road to face Florida State. The Seminoles might not be having the season many expected them to have up to this point, but they are still an extremely tough matchup.

"They're notorious for blocking shots and turning teams over," head coach Chris Mack said. "The faces have changed, but their philosophy and the way they do things hasn't. It's a big challenge."

Prior to the matchup, Mack and Faulkner took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Pitt, previewed the upcoming game against Florida State, Faulkner's progression, offensive improvement, and more.

Below are their videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Chris Mack

Guard Mason Faulkner

(Photo of Mason Faulkner: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

