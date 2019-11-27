Mack has other worries

Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack has other things to worry about than his team's potential to be the nation's top-ranked team next week. After Duke's loss to Stephen F. Austin last night, the second-ranked Cardinals are in prime position to become the number one ranked team next week with a victory over Western Kentucky (WKU) Nov. 29.

Despite the potential of becoming the nation's top ranked team, Mack has other things to worry about. He shared his recent experience with credit card fraud.

The Cardinals tip off against WKU in Nashville at 5:04 p.m. Friday.