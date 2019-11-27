Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Mack has other worries

samdraut

Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack has other things to worry about than his team's potential to be the nation's top-ranked team next week. After Duke's loss to Stephen F. Austin last night, the second-ranked Cardinals are in prime position to become the number one ranked team next week with a victory over Western Kentucky (WKU) Nov. 29. 

Despite the potential of becoming the nation's top ranked team, Mack has other things to worry about. He shared his recent experience with credit card fraud.

The Cardinals tip off against WKU in Nashville at 5:04 p.m. Friday. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville faces athletic front seven in rivalry

samdraut
0

Kentucky is holding opponents to 136.9 rushing yards

Cardinals tasked with Kentucky rushing attack

samdraut
0

Rival is averaging 262.2 rushing yards per game

Running backs carrying offensive attack

samdraut
0

Hawkins and Hall lead rushing attack averaging 214.9 yards per game

Cunningham proves his progress

samdraut
0

Redshirt sophomore quarterback throws for five touchdowns against Syracuse

Louisville will unveil new banner

samdraut
0

Final Four Most Outstanding Banner to be unveiled against Michigan Dec. 3

Missed tackles plague Louisville

samdraut
0

Syracuse rushes for 261 yards in Louisville 56-34 victory

Cunningham and Hawkins earn ACC Players of the Week

samdraut
0

Hawkins rushes for 233 yards, Cunningham throws for five touchdowns against Syracuse

Gallery: Louisville vs. Akron

samdraut
0

Cardinals hold off late rally, remain undefeated

Atwell the focal point of passing game

samdraut
0

Sophomore receiver surpasses 1,000 yards in season

Becton returns from injury for senior day

samdraut
0

Junior left tackle building interest in NFL Draft