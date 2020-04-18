Louisville Report
Chris Mack searching for roster balance for Louisville program

samdraut

Chris Mack is still seeking roster balance early into his third offseason as the head coach for Louisville men’s basketball.

When Mack and his coaching staff was hired in March 2018, they didn’t have time to recruit any high school players that could compete in the ACC. Three graduate transfers, Christen Cunningham, Akoy Agau and Khwan Fore filled out Louisville’s roster in 2018-19.

Louisville hasn’t been able to quite break away from the using graduate transfers in the past two offseasons. Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble and Keith Oddo, a walk-on, were graduate transfers on the 2019-20 team.

After Darius Perry decided to transfer and Jay Scrubb, who signed with Louisville in November, decided to pursue a career professionally, Louisville’s backcourt needed help. Radford graduate transfer Carlik Jones and San Francisco graduate transfer Charles Minlend, Jr. signed with the Cardinals this week.

Mack said utilizing graduate transfers to fill a roster is a reality for college basketball now.

“In a perfect world you would have kids arrive on campus as freshman and they just sort of grow, improve, get better, then down the line those guys become juniors and seniors,” Mack said.

Louisville won’t have any juniors in the program next season. Mack said it’s a direct reflection of not bringing in any freshman in his first offseason.

Malik Williams is the only player in the five-member 2017 recruiting class that reached his senior year at Louisville.

Brian Bowen never played a game for Louisville amid an FBI wire tap investigation from his recruitment, Lance Thomas transferred after his freshman year, Jordan Nwora decided to forgo his senior year to pursue a professional career while Perry entered the transfer portal in March.

Mack hopes to fill out rosters with an equal amount of underclassmen and upperclassmen.

“We have to make sure our roster stays as balanced as it can, so there might be a necessity for a few years to have some grad transfers until we can get on stable footing with the younger guys,” Mack said.

Report: Mekhi Becton has drug test from NFL Combine flagged

The former Louisville offensive tackle is one of multiple players to have drug tests flagged from the 2020 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Matthew McGavic

Kylee Shook selected by the New York Liberty in WNBA Draft

Forward picked by the New York Liberty, becoming 13th player in Louisville history taken in WNBA Draft

samdraut

Jazmine Jones selected by New York Liberty in WNBA Draft

Jones becomes 12th player in program history to be taken in WNBA Draft

samdraut

Even with frontcourt needs, Chris Mack believes he has "plenty of capable players"

Louisville head coach Chris Mack might be pursuing a frontcourt grad transfer for the Cards' final scholarship spot, but he thinks his current squad can still be competitive.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 TE Gunnar Greenwald

The three star prospect out of East Florida includes Louisville Football in his top eight schools.

Matthew McGavic

Backcourt needs led Chris Mack to pursue Jones & Minlend

With David Johnson & Josh Nickelberry the only returning guards in 2020-21, head coach Chris Mack's first priority in the grad transfer market was to get them help.

Matthew McGavic

Samuell Williamson and Aidan Igiehon progressing for sophomore years

Williamson set to become larger threat offensively, Igiehon used first year as learning experience

samdraut

Division I sports allowed to hold "virtual nonphysical activities"

Division I coaches in all sports will be allowed more virtual connection with their teams beginning Monday, Apr. 20 and continuing through May 31.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Basketball 2020-21 roster outlook 2.0: Jones & Minlend join the fray

An updated look at next season's roster following the addition of grad transfers Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend

Matthew McGavic

Anonymous NFL Scout criticizes Mekhi Becton "because he loves to cook and eat" more than Football

Anonymous NFL scout season is in full effect

Matthew McGavic