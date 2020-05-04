Louisville Report
Chris Mack releases statement following Louisville's Notice of Allegations

Matthew McGavic

Current University of Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has released the following statement in regards to the program receiving a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA:

“Since arriving at Louisville, I have seen up close the incredible changes that have taken place under the leadership of President Bendapudi and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra in our university and in our athletics department," current head coach Chris Mack said in a statement. "The shared values and commitment to integrity is evident in their actions and has always been demanded in the programs that my staff and I have led. While I understand the allegations brought today, I am confident that the University will do what is right, which includes fighting back on those charges that we simply do not agree with, and for which the facts do not substantiate. The future is bright for Cardinal Basketball. Our focus will continue to be on our tremendous student-athletes.”

- Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack

Louisville received one Level I and three Level II allegations stemming from the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

None of the allegations pertain to administrators, staff, coaches or players currently on staff.

