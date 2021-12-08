Watch: Louisville HC Chris Mack Previews DePaul

The Cardinals return home to face an old conference foe from their days in Conference USA and the Big East.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Concluding a 20 day period since their last home game - the longest in-season gap for them during the 2021-22 season - the Louisville men's basketball program is set to return to the KFC Yum! Center to face DePaul on Friday, Dec. 10.

A team which Louisville dominated during their days in Conference USA and the Big East, this Blue Demons squad might not roll over easily. They Blue Demons sport a 7-1 record on the year, and are led by Javon Liberty-Freeman - who averages 21.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

"They're a challenge," head coach Chris Mack said. "They play fast, they've got some some talented players, I think they're playing well together. They run their offense in a way that spaces a floor pretty well, they run some good actions and have some counters for that."

Despite the game taking place over a month into the season, it will be Mack's first regular season game this year coaching at the KFC! Yum Center. He served a six game suspension to start the season.

Prior to the matchup, Mack took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against NC State, previewed the upcoming game against DePaul, and more.

Below is the videos from his press conference:

(Photo of Chris Mack: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter