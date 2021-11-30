Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Chris Mack Talks Suspension, Previews Michigan State

    With their head coach back on the sideline, the Cardinals now embark on their first true road game of the season.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - He's back.

    Following a university-sanctioned six-game suspension to start the 2021-22 season, during which he was barred from any contact with his players or assistants, Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has finally returned to the program.

    "It was weird," Mack said of his experience during the suspension. "Watching your team on television is very strange, but then not really having much feel outside of watching a press conference, or maybe see a player to develop in that in the next game, or knowing really what what's taking place in the locker room and on the practice court. That was really strange."

    During his absence, the Cardinals went 5-1 under assistant coach Mike Pegues, who served as acting head coach. While Louisville is trending upwards, they will have their hands full come Wednesday night, as they will be facing Michigan State in their first true road game of the season.

    "They're a team with a true identity, Mack said of the Spartans. "Every year, no matter who their players are, you know that they're going to play extremely fast. Whether it's a missed or made shot by the opponent, they're going to race the ball up the floor and down your neck.

    Prior to their departure for East Lansing, Mack and guard/forward Dre Davis took time to meet with the media. Mack discussed his six-game suspension and return, then both him and Davis discussed the previous games under Pegues and previewed their upcoming game at Michigan State.

    Read More

    Below are the videos from their press conference:

    Head Coach Chris Mack

    Guard/Forward Dre Davis

    (Photo of Chris Mack: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

    Watch: Chris Mack Talks Suspension, Previews Michigan State

