Watch: Chris Mack, Jarrod West Talk Recent Struggles, Preview Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An already up and down season for the Louisville men's basketball program reached a new low this past Saturday.

Traveling up to the Steel City for their second matchup with Pitt in a 10-day span, the Cardinals put up another lackluster performance. They only shot 33.3 percent from the floor, allowed the Panthers to connect on 43.6 percent of their shots, resulting in a 65-53 loss to extend Louisville losing streak to three straight.

"We would like to carry our performance, our energy, our communication from practice over to the game. But it's been hard sometimes, because we haven't been able to do that consistently, which has obviously been frustrating," guard Jarrod West said. "I'm not sure everybody knows exactly why we can't transfer it over consistently, but that's something that we're working on."

In order to avoid the program's first four-game losing streak since 2004, Louisville will have to go through Boston College. While they might be one game under .500 and have lost five of their last six games, the Eagles are coming off of an emotional game at Clemson, where they came back from 23 points down to win on the road.

"They're a very physical team, they're extremely competitive," head coach Chris Mack said. "They're a new team, in terms of not a lot of holdovers from the past coaching staff. I think coach (Earl) Grant's done a really good job."

Prior to the matchup, Mack and West took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Pitt, previewed the upcoming game vs. Boston College, broke down the team's recent struggles, and more.

Below are their videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Chris Mack

Guard Jarrod West

(Photo of Chris Mack: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter