Watch: Chris Mack, Malik Williams Preview NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a four-game home-stand and a two-game trip to the Bahamas, the Louisville men's basketball program played in their first true road game of the 2021-22 season, facing Michigan State as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

While the Cardinals' offense is still very much a work in progress, the defense had been trending upwards over the past two games. But in front of a raucous Breslin Center, Louisville found themselves trailing by as much as 20, and a late rally was not enough to overcome the Spartans, as they fell 73-64.

"We need to put in my work on both ends of the floor," forward/center Malik Williams said. "I believe that we had a huge focus after our first four games on getting better on defense and on the defensive end, but just not having that same focus and toughness on the offensive end. I think that was one of our problems. We got to do it on both ends, and got to do it on both ends consistently."

Before Louisville makes their return back to the KFC Yum! Center, they have one more road game to take care of. The Cardinals will be taking a brief in non-conference play, facing NC State for their Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Saturday.

"They're good," head coach Chris Mack said. "What sticks out to me is their talent on the perimeter, their ability to score the ball, and then how they play defensively. They try to rattle your cage, get deflections and take the ball from you. So we got to be really rock solid with our ball handling tomorrow."

Prior to their departure for Raleigh, Mack and Williams took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Michigan State, previewed their upcoming game against NC State, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Chris Mack

Forward/Center Malik Williams

(Photo of Malik Williams, Dre Davis: Dale Young - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter