Anas Mahmoud Named to Raptors Summer League Roster

The former Louisville forward/center has a chance to play his way back into the NBA next season.

(Photo of Anas Mahmoud: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

LAS VEGAS - When the Toronto Raptors begin play in the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, second-round pick guard David Johnson won’t be the only former Cardinal participating with the team.

Forward/center Anas Mahmoud, who played for Louisville from 2014 to 2018, also made the Raptors’ 15-man Summer League roster, the organization announced Thursday.

At the minimum, Mahmoud will have five opportunities to showcase his abilities in hopes of signing a regular season deal with Toronto. The Raptors will tip off their summer league action on Sunday, August 8 against the New York Knicks at 4:30 p.m EST on ESPN2.

Up to this point, Mahmoud has had a good summer of professional basketball, and has to feel good about his chances of making Toronto’s 2021-22 roster. Back in May, he helped Zamalek capture the inaugural Basketball Africa League Championship.

In three group phase games and three playoff games during the BAL, the 7-foot, 215-pound big man averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 blocks while shooting 63.6% from the field.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, he spent some time in the NBA Summer League with the Memphis Grizzlies. He signed with Zamalek, a club based in his home country of Egypt, later that year where he has been ever since.

During his four-year collegiate career, the Cairo native made 41 starts and 119 appearances for Louisville. In his senior season, he averaged 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22 starts and all 36 games for the Cardinals.

