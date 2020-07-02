Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Malea Williams brings length and athleticism to Louisville frontcourt

samdraut

The coaches for Louisville women’s basketball had watched and recruited Malea Williams, but it took some time for everything to line up.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Scott County High School in Kentucky was announced as the final addition to Louisville’s 2020 recruiting class June 15.

“We had an opportunity to see what some of our needs were going to be, she became more attractive to us,” Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said.

Williams averaged 19.6 points and 13.6 rebounds in her senior year and was a member of the Kentucky All-State Girls Basketball Team. Williams, who was named the 11th Region Player of the Year as a senior, will redshirt in 2020-21.

“It will give her a chance to come work on her game, her skills, work on her academics, get adjusted to college life,” Walz said. “And then give her some time to spend in the weight room, which will also benefit her.”

With more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her high school career, Williams provides length and athleticism to Louisville’s front court. She played in the KHSAA Sweet 16 in consecutive years as a sophomore and junior.

“She pursues the basketball extremely well, she rebounds the ball,” Walz said. “She blocks shots. She can hit the trail three.”

Williams will arrive to campus in August when Louisville starts its fall semester.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Louisville to Headline 2021 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden

Louisville Basketball will reportedly be heading back to The Big Apple in the near future, and take part in the 2021 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 forward Eric van der Heijden

The four-star prospect out of North Carolina includes the Louisville men's basketball program in his list of top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football & Their Growing Georgia Pipeline

The Louisville Cardinals football program has experienced a modest amount of success out on the recruiting trail following the arrival of head coach Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff, and the Peach State is playing a big role in it.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Baseball makes D1Baseball’s “Eight for Omaha” in 2021

Louisville Baseball might not have had a chance to compete for a national championship this year, but Kendall Rogers and Aaron Fitt over at D1Baseball believe the Cardinals will not have to wait long for another trip to Omaha.

Matthew McGavic

Conversations lead to education for Louisville coaches and players

Louisville players are encouraged to use their voices to be leaders in the community

samdraut

Louisville's Micale Cunningham changes habits to become a better quarterback

Quarterback passed for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns as a redshirt sophmore in 2019

samdraut

Louisville QB Coach Frank Ponce breaks down Cardinals' depth at Quarterback

The Louisville Football program will not be short on talent under center in 2020, and quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce had some noteworthy things to say about the Cards current depth chart at the position.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 QB Jaylen Henderson

The three-star prospect from California includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville backcourt building chemistry with talented core

Jeff Walz shares the potential of Louisville utilizing a four-guard lineup

samdraut

What True Realignment Would Look Like for Louisville Football

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde is recreating conference realignment with his "America, Realigned" project, attempting to create an equal and geographically accurate FBS. So where does that leave Louisville?

Matthew McGavic

by

LouisvilleFan