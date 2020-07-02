Malea Williams brings length and athleticism to Louisville frontcourt

The coaches for Louisville women’s basketball had watched and recruited Malea Williams, but it took some time for everything to line up.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Scott County High School in Kentucky was announced as the final addition to Louisville’s 2020 recruiting class June 15.

“We had an opportunity to see what some of our needs were going to be, she became more attractive to us,” Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said.

Williams averaged 19.6 points and 13.6 rebounds in her senior year and was a member of the Kentucky All-State Girls Basketball Team. Williams, who was named the 11th Region Player of the Year as a senior, will redshirt in 2020-21.

“It will give her a chance to come work on her game, her skills, work on her academics, get adjusted to college life,” Walz said. “And then give her some time to spend in the weight room, which will also benefit her.”

With more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her high school career, Williams provides length and athleticism to Louisville’s front court. She played in the KHSAA Sweet 16 in consecutive years as a sophomore and junior.

“She pursues the basketball extremely well, she rebounds the ball,” Walz said. “She blocks shots. She can hit the trail three.”

Williams will arrive to campus in August when Louisville starts its fall semester.