Malik Williams Getting Closer to On-Court Return

The senior forward/center for Louisville re-injured his right foot prior to the start of the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As the 2020-21 season has progressed for the Louisville men's basketball program, Malik Williams has had to watch the entirety of it from the sideline. Roughly two weeks before the season-opener, the senior suffered yet another injury to his right foot, and as a result would have to sit a minimum of 12 weeks.

But, according to assistant coach Dino Gaudio, the 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward/center is inching close to being able to make his season debut, and has even been able to return to practice in a limited capacity.

"He actually, yesterday for the first time, did shooting drills, 5-on-0, which is when we're dummying our offense going against no defense, making sure he knows the plays. He did one live drill yesterday, which was positive," Gaudio said Monday on the weekly Atlantic Coast Conference coaches teleconference.

Williams has not seen in-game action since Mar. 7, 2020, when he played just seven minutes on the court at Virginia. At the time, he was recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered against Florida State on Feb. 24. Considering how long it has been since the Fort Wayne, Ind. native has seen the floor, Gaudio wants to see him get a little bit more involved in practice.

"I think before he comes back and plays, he has to do a little more in practice," Gaudio said. "When our trainer Fred Hina says he's ready to go at practice, and we'll probably do more scrimmaging to get him his wind, to get him in a little bit of a flow of how he's feeling and get the game to come back to him a little bit better."

For Williams, this is not the first injury to his right foot that he has had to overcome. He suffered a broken bone in the same foot prior to the start of last season, had to have a screw inserted into the fifth metatarsal, and even missed the first four games of the 2019-20 season.

Gaudio knows that, on top of the physical aspect of dealing with a repeat injury, Williams will more than likely have numerous mental hurdles to overcome as well. That being said, Gaudio has been pleased with Williams' recovery, and thinks he should be back on the court sooner rather than later.

"We're really encouraged with where he is, how he's progressing," Gaudio said. "Hopefully as we go through this week, he'll be able to do more and more in practice. He is on the horizon of coming back."

Last season, Williams averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over 26 games, and was named the runner-up for 2019-20 ACC Sixth Man of the Year. He was named as a co-captain alongside graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones prior to the start of this season.

Louisville currently sports an 11-4 on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play. Their next scheduled game is a home matchup against Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Tipoff will be at 6:30 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

