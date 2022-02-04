Louisville F/C Malik Williams Won't Travel to Syracuse

The fifth-year big man was indefinitely suspended prior to the game against North Carolina.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The indefinite suspension for Louisville men's basketball forward/center Malik Williams will continue on for at least one more game.

Interim head coach Mike Pegues told the media Friday that the fifth-year big man will not make the trip for the Cardinals' upcoming road game against Syracuse, but added that "there are still hopes that he will, at some point, rejoin the team."

"I won't get into timing, but there is a meeting scheduled for Malik and I to sit down," he said. "Hopefully we can get on the same page and clear things up, but as for now, Malik will not make the trip to Syracuse. So we'll move forward without him."

The co-captain was suspended the day before Louisville's previous game against North Carolina for not upholding the "standard which all of our guys are expected to meet" at "different times throughout the year." The Cardinals ultimately lost 90-83, but did take the Tar Heels to overtime.

"Now that I’m the interim head coach, I feel like it’s my duty and responsibility to maintain the character and the integrity in our locker room," Pegues said on his radio show prior to the UNC game. "When and if Malik decides he wants to partake in that, he will be welcomed back with open arms.”

Voted as a 2021-22 preseason All-ACC Second Team selection, the Fort Wayne, Ind. native is averaging 10.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game so far this season, leading the Cardinals in both categories.

Tip-off between Louisville and Syracuse is set for Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

