Louisville F/C Malik Williams to Return From Indefinite Suspension

The fifth-year big man for the Cardinals was indefinitely suspended prior to the game against North Carolina.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Malik Williams is finally making his return back to the Louisville men's basketball program.

Interim head coach Mike Pegues told the media during Monday's ACC Coaches Call that following a meeting that morning with Williams, interim AD Josh Heird, and Williams' mother via telephone, that they had reached an agreement to allow the fifth year forward/center to return from his indefinite suspension.

"We'll have him back in film and in practice today. The expectation is that he'll practice today and tomorrow, and have an opportunity to play on Wednesday night against Notre Dame," Pegues said.

The three-time captain was suspended back on Jan. 31 for not upholding the "standard which all of our guys are expected to meet" at "different times throughout the year." He missed the Cardinals' game vs. North Carolina and at Syracuse, both of which were losses.

Pegues said that Williams was allowed to return from his suspension "under the condition that (he) can be the guy that we need him to be," and that he has to "conduct himself to a much higher standard than he was before the suspension."

Fortunately, Pegues got the sense from the meeting that Williams was willing to do everything that was asked of him, and believes he has the potential to help Louisville finish their season on a high note.

"Going forward, I certainly want to believe the best about Malik, and give him the opportunity to reassert himself on his team, and then be a guy that helps us make a big push down the stretch," he said.

Voted as a 2021-22 preseason All-ACC Second Team selection, the Fort Wayne, Ind. native is averaging 10.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game so far this season, leading the Cardinals in both categories.

Tip-off between Louisville and Notre Dame is set for Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

