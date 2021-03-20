Malik Williams to Return for Fifth Year With Louisville

The senior forward/center for the Cardinals is coming back for one final year after missing most of this season with a foot injury.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Bob Donnan - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program received tremendous news on Saturday as it pertains to next season's roster, as senior Malik Williams announced that he will be returning for a fifth year with the Cardinals.

Williams is the first senior to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and return to Louisville. Graduate transfer guards Carlik Jones and Charles Minlend also have the option, but neither have officially made their decision.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward/center missed most of the 2020-21 season due to a right foot injury. He missed the first 15 games after developing a fracture in the fifth metatarsal in the preseason, then played in three games before re-injuring it in the second half at Duke. He averaged five points and six rebounds during that stretch.

During his junior campaign, the Fort Wayne, Ind. native averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 26 games and three late season starts. He scored nine or more points in 15 of his last 22 games, and hauled in five or more rebounds in 16 of his last 22 games. He finished as a the runner-up in the 2019-20 ACC Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Williams also started that year on sidelines due to an injury to his right foot. He suffered a broken bone and had a screw inserted into the fifth metatarsal during a practice early in the preseason. He only missed the first four games of the 2019-20 season.

In 95 career games at Louisville, Williams has amassed 619 career points, 462 rebounds and 70 blocks while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.4% on three-point attempts.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1 and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation, but went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish 13-7 and miss the NCAA Tournament.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp