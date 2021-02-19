Malik Williams to Make Season Debut vs. North Carolina

The Louisville forward/center has missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season up to this point with a foot injury.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program is still in the midst of dealing with their second prolonged bout with COVID-19, they got some much needed good news on game day eve.

Senior forward/center Malik Williams, who has missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season up to this point with a right foot injury, will make his season debut vs. North Carolina.

"Malik will play tomorrow," head coach Chris Mack said on Friday during his pregame press conference ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Tar Heels. However, as far as other players go, Mack is not sure who else will suit up vs. UNC because of ongoing COVID protocols.

As of right now, I don’t know who’s going to be available,” he said. “There’s a conflict with our medical people and the powers that be with their medical people.”

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound big man has not seen in-game action since Mar. 7, 2020, when he played just seven minutes on the court at Virginia. At the time, he was recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered against Florida State on Feb. 24.

While Mack admitted that Williams might not operate at 100% efficiency vs. North Carolina because of his lengthy absence from in-game action, he has faith in his abilities and veteran leadership.

"He's going to be a little rusty, we understand that but he provides a veteran presence for us," he said. "He's a guy on the interior that is capable of defending and rebounding and as time goes on he will get a lot more comfortable as time goes on and find his niche with our team."

Roughly two weeks before the season-opener vs. Evansville, he suffered yet another injury to his right foot, and as a result would have to sit a minimum of 12 weeks.

The Fort Wayne, Ind. native previously suffered a broken bone in the same foot prior to the start of last season, had to have a screw inserted into the fifth metatarsal, and even missed the first four games of the 2019-20 season.

Last season, Williams averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over 26 games, and was named the runner-up for 2019-20 ACC Sixth Man of the Year. He was named as a co-captain alongside graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones prior to the start of this season.

Louisville currently sports an 11-4 on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play. Tipoff vs. North Carolina is slated for Saturday, Feb. 20 at 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

