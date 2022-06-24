Report: Louisville to Host Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Cardinals took down the Terrapins last year in the Bahamas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program will be hosting Maryland at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The game will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with time and TV designation yet to be determined.

There will be no shortage of storylines heading into the matchup. Last season on Nov. 27, the Cardinals took down the Terrapins 63-55 in Nassau to claim the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Just six days later, Maryland and head coach Mark Turgeon mutually parted ways.

Terps assistant Danny Manning, who is now the associate head coach at Louisville, took over as interim following Turgeon’s departure. Maryland wound up finishing the season with a 15-17 overall record, and UofM would later hire Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard as their next head coach. Prior a three-year stint at Iona before taking the Seton Hall job in 2010, Willard had served as an assistant at Louisville from 2001 to 2007 under then-head coach Rick Pitino.

Louisville will also be entering the matchup with a first-year head coach. The Cardinals hired Kenny Payne, a former national champion with UofL as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach after mutually separating with Chris Mack midway through the season. They went 13-19, suffering their first losing season in over two decades.

The Cardinals hold a 6-2 advantage in the all-time series with the Terrapins, and are a perfect 2-0 at home, winning 96-79 in 1991 and 78-67 in 1980 - both at Freedom Hall. Louisville is an even 4-4 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, falling 73-64 at Michigan State last season.

Louisville's non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season is starting to take shape. They will host Bellarmine on Nov. 9, Western Kentucky on Dec. 14, and Appalachian State on a yet-to-be-announced date. They will also travel to Kentucky on New Year's Eve, as well as play three games in Hawaii as part of the Maui Invitational.

(Photo of Louie: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

