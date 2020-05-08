Louisville offers Class of 2021 shooting guard Jahmai Mashack

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2021 shooting guard Jahmai Mashack, according to Rivals' Corey Evans.

A six-foot-five, 190-pound off ball guard out of Rancho Cucamonga's Etiwanda HS, Mashack is the fourth-ranked prospect in the state of California, the No. 16 shooting guard in the Class of 2021 and the No. 76 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports composite. A four-star prospect, he has slowly amassed a solid offer sheet, consisting of schools such as Arizona, Colorado, and Oklahoma among others.

His build alone makes him a perfect candidate for Chris Mack's system, and he utilizes it on both ends of the floor. He excels as a spot of shooter on the wing, extending his shooting motion beyond the reach of most would-be defenders, but also isn't afraid to cut to the lane and shoot floaters over the defense. He also causes fits on the defensive end, not allowing his man to get clean looks when shooting or passing.

Click here to watch Jahmai Mashack in action

Mashack is the 17th uncommitted 2021 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals and the sixth shooting guard. Four-star power forward Bryce Hopkins is currently Louisville's only commitment in the Class of 2021.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp