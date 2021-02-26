Miami Transfer Forward Matt Cross Commits to Louisville

The former top 100 prospect could be immediately eligible to play for the Cardinals in 2021-22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - February is not typically a time where transfers in college basketball find their new homes, but on Thursday night, the Louisville men’s basketball program received an unexpected boost on the recruiting front.

Former Miami forward Matt Cross, who parted ways with the Hurricanes and entered the transfer portal late last month, announced that he has committed to the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound freshman was averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 14 games, and was also shooting 44.9% from the field and a team-best 40.0% on three-point attempts. He played a key role in upsetting Louisville on Jan. 16, scoring 16 points off the bench and going 4-6 on threes.

In Miami's game against Florida State on Jan 27, the Wolfeboro, N.H. native did not see any playing time due to a coach's decision. The program announced the next day that he would "no longer be with the program, effective immediately".

Miami did not give a reason, but sources told the Miami Herald that there were no serious disciplinary issues. He is finishing the spring semester at Miami, is expected to join the Cardinals this summer, and could be immediately eligible to play for the 2021-22 season if the NCAA passes the proposed one-time transfer rule.

Coming out of high school, Cross was a consensus four-star prospect in the Class of 2020, and ranked as high as the No. 90 player in the nation according to 247Sports. As a senior for Brewster Academy, he averaged 18.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 40 games.

Louisville is already bringing in several newcomers for next season, as they boast a five-man 2021 recruiting class. Point guards Bobby Pettiford & El Ellis, wing Mike James, forward Eric Van Der Heijden and center Roosevelt Wheeler will be joining the Cardinals from the high schools ranks next season.

