Louisville Men's Basketball Officially Announces Addition of Forward Matt Cross

(Photo of Matt Cross, Dre Davis: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially announced the additional of former Miami forward Matt Cross, as he has signed a financial aid agreement to play with the Cardinals, the program announced Wednesday.

As a freshman last season with the Hurricanes, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing was averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 14 games, and was also shooting 44.9% from the field and a team-best 40.0% on three-point attempts. He played a key role in upsetting Louisville on Jan. 16, scoring 16 points off the bench and going 4-6 on threes.

"We are excited to add one of the best shooters in the country to our program," head coach Chris Mack said. "Matt Cross will help our team a lot next season and beyond. He is a tough kid, is more than a just shooter and has ACC experience from day one. Matt will arrive for summer school this June and provide some things our team was missing this past season. We can't wait to get him here."

In Miami's game against Florida State on Jan 27, the Wolfeboro, N.H. native did not see any playing time due to a coach's decision. The program announced the next day that he would "no longer be with the program, effective immediately". Miami did not give a reason, but sources told the Miami Herald that there were no serious disciplinary issues.

Coming out of high school, Cross was a consensus four-star prospect in the Class of 2020, and ranked as high as the No. 90 player in the nation according to 247Sports. As a senior for Brewster Academy, he averaged 18.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 40 games.

Louisville is already bringing in several newcomers for next season, as they boast a five-man 2021 recruiting class. Point guards Bobby Pettiford & El Ellis, wing Mike James, forward Eric Van Der Heijden and center Roosevelt Wheeler will be joining the Cardinals from the high schools ranks next season.

