Louisville Men's Basketball Jumps Back Into AP Top 25, Ranked No. 25

The Cardinals had gone from unranked, to No. 16 and back to unranked prior to this week's poll.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

NEW YORK - Despite falling to Florida State at the beginning of last week, the Louisville men's basketball program's win against against Duke this past Saturday proved to be enough to squeak back into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals are now ranked as the No. 25 team in the country in Week 10 of the 2020-21 AP Top 25 after finding themselves in the "Receiving Votes" category last week. Louisville has had a roller coaster month in terms of the AP Poll, going from being unranked, to No. 16 and then back to unranked last week, all in a three-week span.

Louisville (10-3, 5-2 ACC) has just one game this week, as they are set to travel to Clemson on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST on your regional sports network (Fox Sports South in Louisville)

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020-21 Week 10)

*First place votes in parenthesis

1. Gonzaga (15-0) - 1,597 (61)

2. Baylor (14-0) - 1,539 (3)

3. Villanova (10-1) - 1,459

4. Michigan (13-1) - 1,376

5. Texas (11-2) - 1,341

6. Houston (13-1) - 1,281

7. Iowa (12-3) - 1,214

8. Virginia (10-2) - 1,067

9. Alabama (13-3) - 1,039

10. Texas Tech (11-4) - 954

11. West Virginia (10-4) - 869

12. Missouri (10-2) - 833

13. Ohio State (12-4) - 810

14. Wisconsin (12-4) - 757

15. Kansas (10-5) - 665

16. Florida State (9-2) - 656

17. Creighton (11-4) - 640

18. Tennessee (10-3) - 638

19. Illinois (10-5) - 415

20. Virginia Tech (11-3) - 242

21. Minnesota (11-5) - 223

22. Saint Louis (7-1) - 218

23. UCLA (12-3) - 157

24. Oklahoma (9-4) - 151

25. Louisville (10-3) - 117

Others receiving votes:

Boise State 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, USC 50, Oklahoma State 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, Connecticut 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp