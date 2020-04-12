Louisville Report
Coaching a future possibility for Ryan McMahon

samdraut

Ryan McMahon sees coaching in his future. His former head coach Chris Mack thinks McMahon will make an excellent coach if he chooses that path.

McMahon finished his career sixth in 3-point shooting percentage in Louisville men’s basketball program history. The 6-foot guard shot 39.5% 3-point attempts, making 182 shots from behind the arc in four seasons.

In a teleconference last week, McMahon said Louisville’s coaching staff and teammates thinks he will be a coach one day.

“I know I am going to coach at some level, at some point in my life,” McMahon said. “I don’t know what level that will be at. I know I would love to coach my kids.”

McMahon would like to coach at the middle and high school level, but wasn’t sure about coaching at the college level.

Whether McMahon ends his basketball career collegiately or pursues opportunities professionally, Mack says McMahon would have to go into “coach mode” regardless of where his playing career achieved.

“Nobody really cares at what level you played when you become a coach, they only care how you can help me as a player, how can you guide our team,” Mack said. “It’s not about how I used to play or this is what I used to do, Ryan would be no different.”

McMahon played for three different head coaches during his five years at Louisville. McMahon, who redshirted in 2015-16, played for Rick Pitino for two seasons before the former head coach was fired amid an FBI investigation.

After playing one season under the direction of interim head coach David Padgett, McMahon played his final two seasons at Louisville for Mack. McMahon averaged 8.7 points, shooting 43.6% on 3-point attempts during 2019-20.

The variety of coaches in McMahon’s career help add to his potential coaching ability.

“You certainly have to have an understanding of the game, he has been around some terrific coaches,” Mack said. “I think he would make a fabulous coach, if and when he would want to do that.”

McMahon said he plans to pursue basketball professionally or begin a career in the business world. 

