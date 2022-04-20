LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program has yet to land their first commitment since hiring Kenny Payne as their head coach, they are continuing to make strides in the recruitment of various high-caliber talent.

Just over a week removed from trimming his list top schools to just six, which included Louisville, former West Virginia guard Sean McNeil is now set to visit the Cardinals, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

McNeil will visit Louisville on April 29-30, and it is the last of five currently planned visits. He just wrapped up a visit with Virginia, will travel to Cincinnati on Thursday, and then head to Indiana and Ohio State this weekend, per Rothstein. Texas Tech is the lone school in his top six to not have a visit scheduled thus far.

He will be the third player to have made a visit to Louisville since Payne was hired back on Mar. 18. Class of 2022 small forward Devin Ree took an official visit this past weekend, and former Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has one scheduled for this weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard has been a key part of the Mountaineers' rotation for the last two seasons. Playing in all but one of West Virginia's 32 games during the 2021-22 season, he was second on the team in scoring with 12.2 point per game, while shooting a team-best 36.8 percent on three-pointers. He also shot 41.4 percent from the field, and was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

During his three seasons in Morgantown, McNeil connected on 155 total three pointers and scored 900 points in 89 games and 55 starts. The Union, Ky. native started his career at Bellarmine in 2017, but left after his second day of classes and eventually signed with Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. He averaged 29.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during his lone season at the JUCO level.

Louisville has seen a fair amount of roster turnover since the end of their tumultuous 2021-22 season, one that saw them mutually part with head coach Chris Mack in January. The Cardinals have just five confirmed returners for next season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers and J.J. Traynor.

They are currently waiting on concrete decisions from Roosevelt Wheeler and '22 verbal commit Kamari Lands. Eight players from last season either entered the transfer portal or graduated.

(Photo of Sean McNeil: Ben Queen - USA TODAY Sports)

