Louisville Forward Mike James' Breakout Season Starting to Unfold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the 2021-22 season for the Louisville men's basketball program, there was a fair amount of buzz surrounding then-true freshman Mike James. The former staff raved about how he had been performing early in practice, and anyone who could get an early glimpse of him agreed that he had breakout potential written all over him.

Of course, we never got to see the Orlando, Fla. native take the court that season. On Oct. 6, 2021, roughly one week into the start of the preseason, James tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg, and would be forced to miss his entire true freshman campaign.

Fast forward to the present day, and the breakout season many believed he was destined for last year is beginning to unfold before our very eyes.

Cracking the starting lineup since the opener, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard/forward had a modest start to his collegiate career. Over the first 12 games of the current season, James averaged 6.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 32.0 percent on three point attempts.

Over the last five games, James has started to find his groove, and has elevated his play to another level. In that span, he has averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.8 percent from the field 10-of-21 on threes.

“I’m really happy for Mike," assistant coach Josh Jamieson said earlier this week. "Mike is a good example of what you put in will often be what you get out of it, because he really has put in substantial effort to get to this point, (he's got) a great attitude. He's a perfect example of you can easily get defeated if you let yourself."

James' last three games have been particularly impressive. Playing Syracuse, Wake Forest and Clemson, he has averaged 20.0 points and 5.6 rebounds, while shooting 20-of-38 overall and 9-of-17 from long distance. The matchup against the Demon Deacons on Jan. 7 was the best game of his young career, posting career highs in points (24), rebounds (8), made field goals (9-of-16) and made threes (5-of-9).

Coupled with his performance against Syracuse four days earlier, it helped James secured ACC Rookie of the Week honors. Over those two games, he averaged 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

“I felt like I've come along, and gotten more comfortable the past few weeks, so it's resulted in good play," James said earlier this week. "But I want to get some wins. The award is cool and all, and I hope I get more, but I hope it comes with some more wins.”

Of course, not much has gone right for Louisville in the first year of the Kenny Payne era, as the Cardinals currently sit at 2-15 overall and 0-6 in ACC play. That being said, the collective energy and effort has been much improved in recent weeks, and coupled with James' elevated play, Louisville is hopeful that they can start producing wins sooner rather than later.

"It's not what anybody wants, it's not what anyone writes up as the fairy tale to be sitting in the position we are," Jamieson said. "But Mike is one of those that approaches it with a smile every day, with a great work ethic every day, and is willing to come put the effort in. As a coach, and for the entire staff, we just love to see that pay off, and the way it's paid off for Mike.”

Louisville will be back in action this weekend to host North Carolina. Tip-off against the Tar Heels is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Mike James: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

