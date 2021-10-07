    • October 7, 2021
    Louisville G/F Mike James Out for 2021-22 Season

    The true freshman will miss the entirety of his first collegiate season with a torn left Achilles
    Press Release from the University of Louisville:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- University of Louisville freshman guard/forward Mike James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg in practice on Wednesday and will miss the 2021-22 basketball season.

    A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test conducted at Norton Hospital this morning confirmed the injury. He will have surgery on Friday to repair the injury.

    "First and foremost, I feel for Mike," said UofL Head Men's Basketball Coach Chris Mack. "He's a phenomenal young man and was poised to have a stellar freshman season. Secondly, I feel for his teammates, coaches, family and friends that have supported him daily. Lastly, I feel for Louisville fans who will miss seeing a terrific addition to our program. I have no doubt however that Mike will be back better than ever next season."

    A 6-6, 195-pound freshman from Orlando, Fla., James averaged 19.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocked shots points per game as a senior last season to lead Oak Ridge High School to a 23-3 record and the state 7A semifinals. The 2020-21 Orlando Sentinel boys basketball player of the year, he was also voted Class 7A Player of the Year in Florida by a panel of coaches and media.

    (Photo of Mike James via University of Louisville Athletics)

