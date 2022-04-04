Louisville's Mike James Returning for 2022-23 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that three confirmed returners for the Louisville men's basketball program.

Mike James, a guard/forward who was forced to miss his entire freshman year due to an injury, announced on social media Thursday that he will be returning to the program for the 2022-23 season.

James posted a graphic to Twitter and Instagram of him sitting on the Iron Throne with the message "The Comeback", accompanied by the caption "Back and Better Card Nation."

Last week, former JUCO transfers Sydney Curry and El Ellis were the first current Cardinals to confirm that they would be coming back for next season to play for recently-hired head coach Kenny Payne. Louisville and Chris Mack mutually parted ways in late January.

The Orlando, Fla. native had impressed his coaches and teammates from the moment he set foot on campus last summer, and was trending towards being a key piece in Louisville's rotation. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn left Achilles tendon just one week into the preseason.

"It definitely hurt. I was doing good in practice, getting better each and every practice leading up to the season. For that to happen to me, it kinda hurt," he said during Louisville's 2021 Media Day. "But I'll get over it. Just be a better teammate, cheer my team on during the year, and look forward to next year when I'm healthy."

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing averaged 19.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game as a senior for Oak Ridge HS, helping lead them to a 23-3 record and a berth in the Class 7A semifinals. He also shot 58 percent from the field and 44 percent on three-point attempts.

James was ranked as the No. 81 overall player in the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was also voted as the 2020-21 Orlando Sentinel boys basketball Player of the Year, and the Florida Class 7A Player of the Year.

Retaining James for next season is a big win for Kenny Payne. With Samuell Williamson and Matt Cross entering the portal and Tae Davis decommitting, Dre Davis and Kamari Lands were the only other wings slated to be on next year's roster - and neither has given a firm confirmation of their status.

Several more decisions are expected to be made over the coming days and weeks regarding Louisville's roster, but so far, it's a good start by keeping Curry, Ellis and James.

(Photo of Mike James via University of Louisville Athletics)

