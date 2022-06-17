'23 Forward Milan Momcilovic Includes Louisville in Top Six

The forward from Wisconsin was offered by the Cardinals earlier this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kenny Payne has been the head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program for only three months, but he is continuing to make strides with some of the top prospects in the Class of 2023.

Pewaukee (Wisc.) HS power forward Milan Momcilovic, who is one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle, announced his top six schools on Friday with the Cardinals still in the running. Iowa State, Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia and Minnesota round out his list.

“They seem to be putting the right pieces together to be successful again," Momcilovic told On3's Joe Tipton. "Coach (Kenny) Payne really emphasizes players achieving their goals and how they are going to get there.”

Louisville's recruitment of the Wisconsin big man has progressed extremely quickly. Payne and his staff extended an offer to Momcilovic back on June 7 - only ten days ago.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward has been steadily garnering a lot of attention amongst college coaches over the last few months. Momcilovic ranks as high as the No. 1 player in the Badger State and No. 33 player in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He recently had a standout showing at the Nike EYBL session in Louisville. Playing for Team Herro, Momcilovic averaged 23.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over five games, while also shooting 45.6 percent from the field.

Louisville currently holds just one commitment in the Class of 2023, coming in the form of La Lumiere (Ind.) small forward Kaleb Glenn. Payne has been very selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer too, with Momcilovic being only the 20th player in the cycle to receive a UofL offer so far - and most of those are holdovers from the Chris Mack era.

(Photo of Milan Momcilovic via Prep Hoops)

